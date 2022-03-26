Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About The Warehouse Group Limited (NZSE:WHS)?

With its stock down 18% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Warehouse Group (NZSE:WHS). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Warehouse Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Warehouse Group is:

25% = NZ$111m ÷ NZ$447m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Warehouse Group's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Warehouse Group has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 16% net income growth seen by Warehouse Group over the past five years. growth

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.6% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is WHS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Warehouse Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Warehouse Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 80% (which means it retains 20% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Warehouse Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 70% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Warehouse Group's future ROE will be 26% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Warehouse Group's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

