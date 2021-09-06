Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Oakridge International Limited (ASX:OAK)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Oakridge International (ASX:OAK). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Oakridge International's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oakridge International is:

31% = AU$613k ÷ AU$2.0m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.31 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Oakridge International's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

First thing first, we like that Oakridge International has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 41% net income growth seen by Oakridge International over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Oakridge International's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Oakridge International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Oakridge International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Oakridge International's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Oakridge International visit our risks dashboard for free.

