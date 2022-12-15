Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT)?

With its stock down 4.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is:

22% = RM389m ÷ RM1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 16% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's significant 21% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.5%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is BIPORT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BIPORT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 46% (where it is retaining 54% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 51%. However, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's future ROE is expected to decline to 7.4% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

