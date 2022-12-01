Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE)?

With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is:

12% = RM65m ÷ RM532m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.7%. Probably as a result of this, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 11% over the last five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.8% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 28%, which implies that it retains the remaining 72% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 42% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

