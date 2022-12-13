Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Barry Callebaut AG (VTX:BARN)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Barry Callebaut's (VTX:BARN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.4% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Barry Callebaut's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Barry Callebaut is:

12% = CHF361m ÷ CHF2.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Barry Callebaut's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Barry Callebaut seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. Despite the modest returns, Barry Callebaut's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 3.2%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then performed a comparison between Barry Callebaut's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 3.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BARN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BARN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Barry Callebaut Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 38% (implying that the company retains the remaining 62% of its income), Barry Callebaut's earnings growth was quite low. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Barry Callebaut has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 38%. Still, forecasts suggest that Barry Callebaut's future ROE will rise to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Barry Callebaut's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

