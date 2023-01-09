Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About SYNLAB AG (FRA:SYAB)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at SYNLAB's (FRA:SYAB) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study SYNLAB's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SYNLAB is:

14% = €347m ÷ €2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SYNLAB's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, SYNLAB seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.6%. Probably as a result of this, SYNLAB was able to see an impressive net income growth of 51% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared SYNLAB's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SYNLAB is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SYNLAB Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

SYNLAB has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that it has the remaining 85% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like SYNLAB is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, SYNLAB only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 22% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 8.5%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that SYNLAB's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

