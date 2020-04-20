Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKG:1970)?

IMAX China Holding (HKG:1970) has had a rough three months with its share price down 34%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study IMAX China Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IMAX China Holding is:

17% = US$43m ÷ US$259m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every HK$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn HK$0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of IMAX China Holding's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, IMAX China Holding seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.9%. This probably laid the ground for IMAX China Holding's significant 52% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that IMAX China Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 28% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is IMAX China Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for IMAX China Holding is 33%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 67%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and IMAX China Holding is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While IMAX China Holding has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 36%. As a result, IMAX China Holding's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 15% for future ROE.