Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Smith & Nephew's (LON:SN.) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.3% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Smith & Nephew's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Smith & Nephew is:

12% = US$600m ÷ US$5.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Smith & Nephew's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Smith & Nephew seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. This probably goes some way in explaining Smith & Nephew's moderate 7.9% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared Smith & Nephew's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 36% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Smith & Nephew Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Smith & Nephew has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 45% (or a retention ratio of 55%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Smith & Nephew is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 37%. However, Smith & Nephew's ROE is predicted to rise to 16% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.