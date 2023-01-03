Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Censof Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CENSOF)?

Censof Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CENSOF) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.0%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Censof Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Censof Holdings Berhad is:

18% = RM17m ÷ RM99m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Censof Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Censof Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This certainly adds some context to Censof Holdings Berhad's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Censof Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Censof Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Censof Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Censof Holdings Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that it has the remaining 81% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Censof Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Censof Holdings Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Censof Holdings Berhad.

