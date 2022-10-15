Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Spectris plc (LON:SXS)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

With its stock down 4.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Spectris (LON:SXS). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Spectris' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Spectris

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spectris is:

17% = UK£200m ÷ UK£1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.17.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Spectris' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Spectris' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Spectris' moderate 7.8% net income growth seen over the past five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 6.7% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SXS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SXS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Spectris Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (implying that the company retains 65% of its profits), it seems that Spectris is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Spectris is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 45% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Spectris' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The 30-Minute Muscle-Building Leg Workout

    Don't settle for lackluster results -- this lower-body routine will rev up your quads, hamstrings and glutes by adding horsepower to everyday exercises.

  • CVS Health CEO outlines plan to own the ‘entire spectrum' of health care

    At an event in Boston on Wednesday, CEO Karen Lynch talked of the strategy around recent and planned acquisitions.

  • Oregon DA announces immigration reform policy to balance deportation risk when prosecuting cases

    Prosecutors in Oregon have adopted an immigration reform policy that would protect immigrants from deportation.

  • The Bear Returns to Wall Street After a Brief and Curious Absence

    Many market players were hopeful that the big move on awful news was the start of something significant, but the action reversed to the downside on Friday, and the indexes ended up close to where they were before the CPI news hit on Thursday morning. The market had another very dismal day on Friday, with breadth running about 1,400 gainers to 6,700 decliners, but new lows contracted after spiking to around 2,500 on Thursday due to the gap-down open.

  • Airline Flight Prices Are Up 42% From Last Year, Data Shows

    The price jump was recorded by the Consumer Price Index from last September.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS)?

    While TheWorks.co.uk plc ( LON:WRKS ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant...

  • Mexican Deputy Economy Minister de la Mora asked to resign -source

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resign on Thursday, a government source said, just one week after the country's former Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post. The consecutive departures mean Mexico will have lost both its main negotiators as the government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made strengthening state control of energy a cornerstone of his economic agenda.

  • Italy lower house elects pro-Putin right-winger as speaker

    ROME (Reuters) -A pro-Russia, anti-gay politician was elected speaker of Italy's lower house of parliament on Friday, a day after a nationalist lawmaker who collects fascist memorabilia became speaker of the Senate. The twin votes followed last month's parliamentary election which was won by a trio of conservative parties - Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Forza Italia, which is led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Meloni is expected to be named prime minister before the end of the month but putting together a cabinet is proving much more difficult than expected, with Berlusconi in particular furious over her refusal to satisfy his requests for key cabinet posts.

  • Twitter is the ‘single worst experience online; It’s awful,’ analyst says

    Jefferies senior equities analyst Brent Thill has some very divergent opinions about Tesla and Twitter — and some concerns about the future of the social media company under Tesla CEO Elon Musk — if and when the drama-filled deal to purchase the company goes through at the end of the month.

  • BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'

    A valuation model used by Bank of America suggests forward annualized price returns of 6% for the S&P 500 over the next decade.

  • Elon Musk raises hopes for a Tesla stock buyback with a one-word tweet to 3rd-biggest shareholder

    Tesla shareholder Leo KoGuan has previously called for a buyback of $5 billion this year and $10 billion next year.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • These 3 REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon

    In the midst of a bear market, with rising interest rates and the threat of a prolonged recession in the air, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks have endured tremendous price declines. Given this, it isn’t easy to find REITs that could see dividend increases soon. Two questions come to mind. Why would a company raise its dividend when the yield is already increasing with each drop in price? And how do you find REITs with the dividend well-covered by funds from operations (FFO) and with s

  • 2 New Oncology Focused Small-Cap Biotechs to Keep an Eye On

    The biotech sector has held up better than one would expect during the carnage and volatility in the markets over the past couple of months. Towards that end, I have started to pick up some very small initial stakes in some new small-cap biotech names, and, I will highlight a couple of these. This company is early staged with a couple of drug candidates in the pipeline.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also