Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)?

With its stock down 5.9% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Marcus & Millichap's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marcus & Millichap is:

15% = US$104m ÷ US$714m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Marcus & Millichap's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Marcus & Millichap seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 18% seen over the past five years by Marcus & Millichap.

As a next step, we compared Marcus & Millichap's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Marcus & Millichap's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Marcus & Millichap Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Marcus & Millichap's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.4% (implying that it retains 91% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Marcus & Millichap only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Marcus & Millichap's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Marcus & Millichap by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

