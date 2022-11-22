Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Daqo New Energy's (NYSE:DQ) recent performance, when its stock has declined 17% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Daqo New Energy's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Daqo New Energy is:

37% = US$2.2b ÷ US$5.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.37.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Daqo New Energy's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that Daqo New Energy has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Daqo New Energy's considerable five year net income growth of 72% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Daqo New Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 27% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Daqo New Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Daqo New Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Daqo New Energy doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Daqo New Energy's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

