Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Watts Water Technologies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Watts Water Technologies

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Watts Water Technologies is:

15% = US$179m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Watts Water Technologies' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Watts Water Technologies seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Watts Water Technologies' decent 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Watts Water Technologies' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.8%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WTS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Watts Water Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Watts Water Technologies' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, Watts Water Technologies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 17% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Watts Water Technologies' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Die-hard' Nintendo fan spent over $40,000 buying stock and then asked top executives why the company won't make more of a fan-favorite series

    The person told Insider he'd "been playing Nintendo games since I was a child" and called himself a "die-hard fan."

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

    It's not an easy time to be an investor right now. Stock prices have plummeted over the last six months, and many Americans are worried that a recession could be looming. Nobody knows when the market will bottom out or how long it might take to recover, which only adds to many investors' concerns.

  • Stock Prices May Be Declining, But Resist These Temptations at All Costs

    Across the board, some of the best companies and most-followed indexes have seen their stock prices drop well into the 20% to 60% range, wiping away many of the gains they saw during the mid-2020/2021 bull market. It's easy to see your investments dropping and want to sell them before they continue to drop, but that's usually not the best approach. Volatility and bear markets in the stock market are inevitable; they've always happened, and you can bet they will continue to happen in the future.

  • 5 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying

    For more than a century, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most widely followed stock index. When market volatility picks up -- as it has since the year began -- it's not uncommon for successful money managers to seek the safety of the mature stocks that comprise the Dow Jones. Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by billionaire money managers show this to be true.

  • $1 Billion Black-owned firm in Philadelphia is Closing Its Doors

    Philadelphia stock-and-bond firm Swarthmore Group started by lawyer James Nevels in 1991 is scheduled to close on Thursday, according to staffers and sources.

  • Bitcoin Drops to End Worst Quarter Since 2011, When It Was $1. What Comes Next.

    Bitcoin, the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, is headed for its biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

  • Crypto Crash: A First Big Domino Falls...Who's Next?

    Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which bet big on failing crypto Luna and UST, falls into liquidation.

  • Crypto Crash Exposes Robinhood and Coinbase To Predators

    A year can be a lifetime in the cryptocurrency world as major players are reeling from heavy losses.

  • Ford (F) Issues Recall of F-150 Trucks on Tire Pressure Hitch

    Ford (F) recalls more than 2.5K F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks in the US and Canada over a defective tire pressure monitoring system that might disable warning alerts in case of a low tire pressure situation.

  • BofA Says Brace for Recession Shock After Worst Rout in 52 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A “recession shock” begins for markets following the worst first-half for the S&P 500 in more than 50 years, Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) completed a much-awaited stock split earlier this month, the first in more than 20 years. As the shares topped $3,600 at their peak last year, investors hoped for a stock split. Investors hoped share-price gains would follow.

  • Is Bitcoin a Ponzi Scheme?

    Ever since people first began to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), skeptics have lined up to label it a Ponzi scheme. The thinking is that Bitcoin doesn't actually do anything, so the only way its value can go up is if people buy more of it and push the price up. What is a Ponzi scheme?

  • RBC Says These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Strong Growth Potential

    The second half of the year is upon us, and that has the forecasters looking for clues to the near-term economic future. The speculations run nearly the full gamut of possibilities, from a full-blown recession to a mild downturn to a steady-state to a rip-roaring recovery. Lori Calvasina, US equity strategy head for RBC Capital, is leaning toward that latter outlook. She believes that the US will dodge the recession bullet, and that the S&P 500 will end the year at or near 4,700 (a gain of 23% f

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re