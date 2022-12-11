Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sleep Country Canada Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sleep Country Canada Holdings is:

23% = CA$97m ÷ CA$417m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Sleep Country Canada Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Sleep Country Canada Holdings was able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the last five years.

We then compared Sleep Country Canada Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 16% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ZZZ? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Sleep Country Canada Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sleep Country Canada Holdings has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 31% (or a retention ratio of 69%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Sleep Country Canada Holdings has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 37%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Sleep Country Canada Holdings' future ROE will be 21% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Sleep Country Canada Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

