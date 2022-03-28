Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)?

With its stock down 21% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Gentherm's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gentherm is:

14% = US$93m ÷ US$654m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Gentherm's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Gentherm seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Gentherm's moderate 10% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Gentherm's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Gentherm's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Gentherm Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Gentherm doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Gentherm's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

