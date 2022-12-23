Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About CRG Incorporated Berhad (KLSE:CRG)?

CRG Berhad (KLSE:CRG) has had a rough week with its share price down 10%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study CRG Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CRG Berhad is:

25% = RM22m ÷ RM90m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.25 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CRG Berhad's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that CRG Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. As a result, CRG Berhad's exceptional 32% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared CRG Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CRG Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is CRG Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

CRG Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 57%, meaning the company only retains 43% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, CRG Berhad has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with CRG Berhad's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of CRG Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

