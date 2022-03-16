Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL)?

Supply Network (ASX:SNL) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Supply Network's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supply Network is:

32% = AU$17m ÷ AU$54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.32.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Supply Network's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Supply Network has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Supply Network's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Supply Network's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Supply Network fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Supply Network Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 66% (or a retention ratio of 34%) for Supply Network suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Supply Network is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Supply Network's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Supply Network's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

