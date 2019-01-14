Decmil Group Limited’s (ASX:DCG) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Decmil Group:

0.012 = AU$2.6m ÷ (AU$304m – AU$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Decmil Group has an ROCE of 1.2%.

View our latest analysis for Decmil Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Decmil Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Decmil Group’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 23% average reported by the Construction industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Decmil Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

As we can see, Decmil Group currently has an ROCE of 1.2%, less than the 18% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

ASX:DCG Last Perf January 14th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Decmil Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Decmil Group has total assets of AU$304m and current liabilities of AU$96m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Decmil Group’s low ROCE is unappealing.