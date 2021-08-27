We decoded how the Taliban quickly took over Afghanistan this summer
We decoded how Taliban forces were able to quickly overwhelm the Afghan civilian government and take over the country 20 years after the US first ousted them from power.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. intelligence community does not believe it can resolve a debate over whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of COVID-19 without more information, U.S. officials said in a declassified summary on Friday. U.S. officials said only China can help solve questions about the true origins of the virus that has now killed https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps 4.6 million people worldwide. "China's cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19," they said.
A 20-year-old St. Charles County man was among those killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans since the Taliban took hold two weeks ago.
GENEVA/ANKARA (Reuters) -NATO allies are struggling to ensure that Afghanistan's main gateway, Kabul airport, remains open for urgently needed humanitarian aid flights next week when they end their evacuation airlifts and turn it over to the Taliban. The airport, a lifeline for tens of thousands of evacuees fleeing Taliban fighters in the past two weeks and for aid arriving to relieve the impact of drought and conflict, was hit by a deadly suicide bombing https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 outside its gates on Thursday. Turkey said it was still talking to the Taliban about providing technical help to operate the airport after the Aug. 31 deadline for troops to leave Afghanistan but said the bombing underlined the need for a Turkish force to protect any experts deployed there.
COVID's origin is still inconclusive, according to an unclassified intelligence report publicly released Friday.Driving the news: Chinese officials had no knowledge of the virus prior to its initial outbreak, according to the report, though it doesn't rule out the lab leak or animal transmission theories. The intelligence community "remains divided."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: COVID was "probably" not developed as a biological w
Jim Watson/AFP/GettyJoe Biden’s last-ditch hopes of grasping some shred of victory from the jaws of defeat exploded outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, when two suicide bombers killed at least 13 American Marines and dozens of Afghan civilians.After enduring more than a week of blistering media criticism, Biden’s hopes to recast his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal hung perilously on a simple four-part strategy: Project calmness, extract Americans without suffering
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -About 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total number of evacuees amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul to roughly 105,000 since Aug. 14, the White House said on Friday. Since the end of July, about 110,600 have been evacuated, the White House said. Evacuations have resumed after two blasts killed scores of people, including 13 U.S. service members, outside the gates of Kabul airport Thursday evening, with troops on alert https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 for more attacks.
"Do better, media. We don’t need to talk about new moms like this."
They were upset after their "deeply personal moment" was made public.
Thailand will lift most coronavirus restrictions on retail and dining from next month and permit gatherings of up to 25 people in Bangkok and other high risk areas, its COVID-19 task force said on Friday. Easing restrictions and adjusting measures were necessary to revive the economy safely, the task force said, as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak and struggles to ramp up vaccinations, with only 1 in 10 people inoculated so far. From Sept. 1, shopping malls, salons, barber shops, foot massages and sports fields in 29 high-risk provinces including Bangkok, are allowed to resume operations, while restaurants can open to diners, the task force said.
ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport on Thursday that left scores dead.
Police say 30-year-old FedEx deliveryman Joshua Ginyard would scout for victims while on his route in Dutchess County.
The aircraft also came in contact with a car holding a couple on their way to celebrate their anniversary
The Taliban maintain a sophisticated financial network and taxation system to generate income.
A plane carrying 121 people evacuated from Afghanistan and in transit to the United States arrived in Albania's Tirana airport early of Friday. Passengers included babies, children and people in wheelchairs, all of whom had their temperatures checked upon arrival and were taken to tents for registration and some food, a Reuters photographer at the scene said. The Afghans are now expected to be taken to hotels in the coastal town of Durres, where they will stay until they are vetted by U.S. security and immigration authorities and their documentation for U.S. immigration visas is arranged.
China's top court is cracking down down on "996".That's what some call the work culture of 'encouraged overtime' common among Chinese tech firms, meaning working 9am, to 9pm, six days a week.China's Supreme People's Court now says that's illegal.On Thursday the court and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published guidelines and examples on what constitutes overtime work. Some companies jumped ahead of authorities: ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, formally ended its weekend overtime policy on August 1, two weeks after its rival Kuaishou announced a similar decision. The court and ministry's criticism of hustle culture at tech giants, also comes amid wider regulatory crackdowns in China on a range of issues, from monopolistic behaviour to consumer rights.Backlash against "996" bubbled up in 2019, when a group of programmers and coders launched an online protest against the practice. Some coding platforms became home for workers to swap stories of excessive overtime demands at their companies. In the same year, Chinese state media said "996" violated labour laws, which mandate an average working week of 44 hours.Though for some companies and employees, working "996" is a badge of honor, and Silicon Valley heavyweights like Sequoia Capital's Mike Moritz have labelled it a competitive advantage for China, over the United States.
In Fresno, recall supporters expect mandates to end. But not the political conflict.
The royal family has experienced a lot of change over the past few years (thanks a lot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ). Amid the...
Nearly two weeks after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake ravaged Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people, its citizens and aid workers continue the treacherous work of rebuilding the region.