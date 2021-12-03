Decomposed bodies found in Lake Blaine home

Dec. 2—Investigators are working to determine the causes of death of two men found inside a residence in the Lake Blaine area.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, a neighbor called authorities when no lights were seen in the residence, located in the 200 block of Hemler Creek Drive, for about a month.

Officers arrived at about 3:51 p.m. Tuesday and discovered both men, who were in an advanced state of decomposition. Their bodies were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for positive identification and to determine how they died.

Heino said two guns were found at the scene and other evidence suggested the men had been dead since some time in July.

