Decomposed bodies found in remote Colorado campsite belonged to trio living "off the grid"

This archive photo shows winter camping in a tent. A trio in Colorado were found dead near a remote campsite and investigators believe they were attempting to "live off the grid" when they died of exposure and malnutrition during the winter.

Three decomposed and partially mummified bodies discovered in Colorado's Gunnison National Forest earlier this month have been identified as two adults and one teenager who were attempting to “live off the grid,” according to Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes.

As previously reported by USA TODAY, hikers in the Rocky Mountains alerted authorities after stumbling across a a tent with a body outside of it on July 9. When the sheriff’s office investigated the scene the following day, two more bodies were discovered zipped inside of the tent.

Bodies discovered: 3 badly decomposed bodies found in secluded spot in Colorado's Rocky Mountains

The bodies have since been identified as belonging to Christine Vance, 41, her sister Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son who has not been named due to his age. All three hailed from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Gunnison County Undersheriff Josh Ashe previously told USA TODAY that the bodies were significantly decomposed at the time of discovery and had been dead “for a substantial period of time.”

While an official cause of death cannot be determined until toxicology reports are completed, Barnes told USA TODAY that he suspects the three died of exposure to elements and/or malnutrition.

According to Barnes, evidence suggests that the trio left Colorado Springs in July 2022 to attempt to “live off the grid”. It appears they tried to winter at their campsite, which was located in a secluded area about 350 feet down the road from the Gold Creek Campground. The spot was roughly nine miles from the closest populace center of Ohio City, Colorado.

Teen missing for years found: Missing Arizona teenager Alicia Navarro reunited with her family after four years

While the exact date of their death has not been determined, Barnes believes they died sometime in the winter, when weather in the area is generally harsh, cold and snowy.

Empty food cans, books about outdoor survival and foraging, a bathroom area and a half-finished lean-to style shelter were also found at the campsite, according to a report by AP.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bodies in National Forest were trio living "off the grid" in Colorado