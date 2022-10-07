Decomposed body found in brush at St. Petersburg park

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was discovered Thursday at a St. Petersburg park.

Officers were called to Dell Holmes Park, 2741 22nd St. S, after the body was found in some heavy brush there, according to the St. Petersburg police. The body was found in an area of the park that is not typically used by the public, police said.

Investigators were not immediately able to determine the identity or the gender of the person because of the body’s condition, police said. Detectives have launched a suspicious death investigation.

No other information has been released.