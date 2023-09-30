Decomposed body found floating alongside dock at Lake Cumberland

A body was found floating alongside a boat dock at Lake Cumberland Saturday morning, but the coroner says it may take a while for identification to be made.

Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott said the man’s body was “badly decomposed.”

Scott said officials “have an idea” about who the person might be, but he said further testing will be needed to make a positive identification.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the remains “floating in the lake near a slip at Grider Hill Dock” at 8:41 a.m.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is assisting with the investigation at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.