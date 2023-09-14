Decomposed body found near fence by Highway 99, just outside of Merced

Authorities are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday in an area near Highway 99 just outside the City of Merced.

At about 4:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Ashby Road and Beachwood Drive after a passerby reported spotting someone believed to be deceased, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Deputies then found an adult male deceased near a fence.

Britton said investigators believe the man had been there for some time.

Due to the decomposition of the body, it is unclear how he died.

Investigators have not ruled out any possible cause of death at this time. Results of an autopsy are pending.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.