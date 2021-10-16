Decomposed body found in trash bag beside garbage on Brooklyn street

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
A decomposed corpse wrapped in a comforter, stuffed into a trash bag and thrown into a pile of garbage was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Saturday, police and sources said.

Police responded just after 12:35 p.m. to Van Sinderen Ave. between Herkimer St. and Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills after a passerby discovered the grisly sight and called 911, authorities said.

Medics responded to the scene but they were not able to determine how long the person had been dead.

The body, which was so decomposed authorities were unsure of the sex of the victim, was wrapped in a comforter and duct taped before being stuffed into a black garbage bag, police and sources said.

The corpse was left in front of a grassy undeveloped lot alongside a pile of garbage awaiting sanitation pickup, officials said.

The city Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

