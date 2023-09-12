Decomposing body of 22-year-old woman found in car in parking garage, Texas cops say

A man is wanted for questioning in the death of a woman whose body was found decomposing in a parking garage, Texas police say.

Police in Houston said the discovery was made at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, inside a parking garage in the Chinatown area of the city.

The 22-year-old was located in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, police said. Her body “was in an advanced stage of decomposition,” officers said.

However, police said they did not find signs of foul play or trauma.

Officers have not publicly identified the woman.

“It’s pretty shocking because the area is usually bustling on the weekends, especially on the weekends,” Alex Nguyen, who works nearby, told KHOU.

A person of interest was described by police as a man driving a black Dodge Challenger. Officers released photos of him in the parking garage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.

