Decomposing body found Wednesday being investigated as a homicide, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police are investigating another homicide after a decomposing body was found inside a vacant home in Southwest Baltimore earlier this week.

Officers were called at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 3000 block of Walbrook Ave. to investigate a possible break-in. Officers then found a decomposing male body inside a vacant dwelling, police said.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy found the cause of death to be four gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

The department did not name the victim or give an age Friday.

Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100.