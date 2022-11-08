Decomposing ‘body’ prompts FBI response, NC cops say. But it wasn’t what it seemed

A decomposing “body” prompted an FBI response in North Carolina — but it wasn’t as it seemed, officials said.

An officer with the Lumberton Police Department was on patrol and saw “what appeared to be a human body” early Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers wrote in a news release.

But after taking a closer look, police realized the grisly discovery was something very different.

“It was not a human body that was found, but was in fact a life sized mannequin that had been exposed to the weather elements,” the police department wrote.

The investigation started after the officer reported finding the “body” at about 5 a.m. on West 5th Street.

While the case was under investigation, police called on the public to share information about people who might have gone missing. The department also said it was working with an FBI evidence response team to identify the person and determine what happened.

“Following protocol, the crime scene was secured and entry was denied until crime scene professionals were on the scene and a closer examination could take place,” police said.

The further examination revealed the “body” was a mannequin, according to officers in Lumberton, roughly 95 miles south of Raleigh.

