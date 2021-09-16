Decomposing corpse of woman, 68, found inside Queens home she shared with daughter

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The decomposing corpse of a 68-year-old woman was found wrapped in garbage bags inside the Queens apartment she shared with her daughter, police said Thursday.

It was not yet clear if the mother was a victim of foul play or if the 45-year-old daughter simply failed to notify authorities she died of natural causes.

The gruesome discovery was made after the landlord of their building on 102nd St. near 35th Ave. in North Corona called 911 at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday to report leaking water coming from the victim’s apartment.

Inside the apartment, police found the daughter in the shower with her mother dead on the living room floor.

Police said the daughter was disoriented and her mother was severely decomposed and wrapped in several black garbage bags.

The daughter was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for psychiatric observation.

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the mother’s cause of death. Her name was not immediately released.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top fitness influencer arrested after being caught with package of illegal steroids, police say

    Bumstead faces 6 felony charges in Florida regarding illegal steroids

  • COVID-19 booster vaccine campaign begins in England

    England launched its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Thursday, the National Health Service (NHS) said, after officials and the government gave the go-ahead for the programme earlier in the week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday outlined how the booster programme for over-50s and other priority groups will form a key plank of his plan to navigate the winter without further coronavirus lockdowns. Booster vaccinations will be given at least six months after people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, meaning the rollout will roughly follow the original priority list, and start with the oldest, most vulnerable and health workers.

  • Names of three killed in ATV accident in Billings

    Names of three killed in ATV accident in Billings

  • Four former VW employees go on trial in Dieselgate lawsuit

    Four former employees of carmaker Volkswagen went on trial on Thursday over the Dieselgate scandal in which illegal software was used to cheat emission tests. The trial, being held in the city of Braunschweig, close to Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, started without former CEO Martin Winterkorn, whose separate trial will take place at a later date. The four employees, who are accused of fraud, had been aware of the illegal software but failed to raise the issue, instead seeking to maximise profits for the carmaker and, as a result, their performance bonuses, Braunschweig prosecutors said.

  • How the inquiry of Aurora police changes the game in Colorado

    The Colorado attorney general is demanding the Aurora Police Department overhaul its entire operation after a damning investigation found prevalent racism, excessive force and other illegal practices within the agency.Why it matters: The first-of-its-kind order, announced Wednesday, is possible thanks to a far-reaching police accountability measure that expanded the attorney general's powers to investigate practices within local law enforcement agencies.Get market news worthy of your time with A

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    President Emmanuel Macron's decision in mid-July to require a health pass to go anywhere from restaurants to gyms and museums, and make the jab mandatory for health workers, has massively increased vaccination take-up. England launched its booster vaccination campaign on Thursday, the National Health Service said, after officials and the government gave the go-ahead for the programme earlier in the week. The United Nations children's agency UNICEF has urged education authorities to reopen schools as soon as possible in countries where millions of students are still not allowed to return to classrooms 18 months into the pandemic.

  • U.S. border agents stopped migrants 209,000 times in August

    The statistics show that unauthorized migration to the U.S.-Mexico border remained at an extremely high level toward the end of the summer, when migrant apprehensions have historically dropped.

  • A timeline of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's road trip that ended in her disappearance

    The 22-year-old embarked on a road trip with her boyfriend at the beginning of July in their 2012 Ford van and last spoke to her mother on August 24.

  • Alex Murdaugh: Police open new investigation into falling death of South Carolina lawyer’s housekeeper

    Sons of Gloria Satterfield say attorney failed to pay settlement for death of mother, as he faces charges of insurance fraud

  • Ozone hole over Antarctica larger than usual, scientists say

    Scientists say the Southern Hemisphere ozone hole is larger than usual and already surpasses the size of Antarctica. The European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said Thursday that the ozone hole, which appears every year during the Southern Hemisphere spring, has grown considerably in the past week following an average start. “Forecasts show that this year´s hole has evolved into a rather larger than usual one,” said Vincent-Henri Peuch, who heads the EU's satellite monitoring service.

  • Primate moms carry their dead babies with them. Scientists say it may prove they grieve like humans do.

    The study found "infant corpse carrying" behavior among many primate species, including gorillas, chimpanzees, macaques and baboons.

  • Colorado radio host who urged boycott of vaccines dies of Covid-19

    Bob Enyart, recalled by his co-host as ‘the wisest person I’ve known’, also reportedly mocked people who died of Aids The death of Bob Enyart, who was also a pastor at Denver Bible church, was announced two weeks after he had reportedly been taken to hospital. Photograph: aleksandr Lychagin/Alamy Bob Enyart, a rightwing talk radio host in Colorado who urged people to boycott vaccines for Covid-19, has died of Covid-19. Enyart’s death was reported two weeks after the Denver Bible church said he a

  • Contest winners, health worker orbiting world in SpaceX 1st

    The four people on SpaceX’s first private flight are fairly ordinary, down-to-Earth types brought together by chance. Isaacman has pledged $100 million to St. Jude and is seeking another $100 million in public donations.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Now Cops Are Probing Death of Murdaugh Housekeeper

    HandoutThe South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that the agency has opened an investigation into the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family. It marks just the latest criminal probe associated with the embattled legal dynasty whose patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, conspired with a former drug dealer in a botched assisted-suicide attempt last week, according to police and his own attorneys. Murdaugh, a once high-powered lawyer wh

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • Caught on CCTV: Woman kicking, slapping daughter whose tooth drops out

    A mother of three admitted to abusing her two daughters, with her violence against the girls captured on CCTV footage.