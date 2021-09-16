Decomposing corpse of woman, 68, found inside Queens home she shared with daughter

The decomposing corpse of a 68-year-old woman was found wrapped in garbage bags inside the Queens apartment she shared with her daughter, police said Thursday.

It was not yet clear if the mother was a victim of foul play or if the 45-year-old daughter simply failed to notify authorities she died of natural causes.

The gruesome discovery was made after the landlord of their building on 102nd St. near 35th Ave. in North Corona called 911 at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday to report leaking water coming from the victim’s apartment.

Inside the apartment, police found the daughter in the shower with her mother dead on the living room floor.

Police said the daughter was disoriented and her mother was severely decomposed and wrapped in several black garbage bags.

The daughter was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for psychiatric observation.

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the mother’s cause of death. Her name was not immediately released.