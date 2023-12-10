Decorate for the holidays with fresh greenery from your back yard

One of the many things I love about the holiday season is the opportunity to be festive and creative! Our house contains at least 200 feet of garland and thousands upon thousands of holiday lights, but one thing we had never tried until this year is creating a wreath from natural greenery found in our own back yard.

Fresh greenery provides many aesthetically pleasing benefits to your home, including fresh looks and natural smells! Types of greenery found in Florida that work well include rosemary, boxwood, pine, juniper, cedar, holly, ivy, magnolia and many others.

Gathering greenery

Prior to gathering any plant foliage, ensure you can properly identify the plant specimen and that it is safe to use. Avoid plants that are poisonous, have thorns or could potentially be an allergen indoors. Be aware of what critters might already be living in the greenery and try not to disturb any nests.

As you gather your greenery, keep in mind that you are pruning the plant as you do so. Consider how the cuts you make will later affect spring growth, and do not over prune from one individual plant. Evenly make cuts around the plant canopy.

For longer-lasting results, it is best to soak your greenery in water overnight before making your arrangement. This allows the cuttings to hydrate as much as possible, and will provide higher turgor pressure in the stems, which gives them the ability to stand erect.

Set the foliage out to air dry and then lightly spray it with a coat of anti-transpirant, such as Wilt-Pruf or Wilt Stop, that will help seal in the moisture. This step is optional, but it will help your greenery last longer. Do not use the anti-transpirant on berries or it will diminish their coloring.

Pines, cedars and junipers are great for indoor designs, as they tend to stay hydrated longer and hold their foliage best in warm temperatures. If properly cared for, they can last weeks indoors. Broadleaf evergreens, such as yellow anise, holly and boxwood, will perform better outdoors, such as on a front-door wreath.

Add final touches using natural items like pinecones, acorns, dried flower blossoms, long-lasting fruit, cotton, pecans, berries and many others. There are many websites with ideas for making various decorative pieces.

Decorating safely

Keep in mind that, over time, as plant matter dries out, it becomes highly flammable. Avoid placing it near any areas where it will encounter heat, like fireplaces, space heaters, candles, sunny windows and lights that get warm, such as heat lamps and incandescent holiday lights.

If using fresh berries, keep them away from children and pets. Some holly, yew and mistletoe berries have been found to be toxic if eaten.

For more information on creating fresh holiday greenery, see the Holiday Decorating with Fresh Greenery fact sheet from Clemson Cooperative Extension at hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/holiday-decorating-with-fresh-greenery.

December to-do list

Annuals: Winter doesn’t mean your yard has to be brown; add color by planting pansies, snapdragon or geraniums that thrive with the cooler temperatures!

Bulbs: Many of you may receive a potted amaryllis this season. Their vibrant flowers and the ease of forcing them to bloom this time of year have allowed them to become quite popular during the holiday season as gifted plants. After it’s done flowering, plant it in the yard. It will bloom annually in the spring! For more information on amaryllis, visit edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/EP060.

Vegetables: Crops that will survive cooler temperatures this season include celery, lettuce, cabbage, cauliflower and carrots.

Herbs: Plant sage, dill, parsley, thyme, fennel and cilantro! For more options, visit edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_herbs.

Winter protection: We’ve already had a couple of cold snaps. Be prepared for your plants that require protection from the cold. If you don’t have frost cloth, use old sheets or towels. Make sure plants are covered to the ground, not just the foliage, and do not allow the covering to sit directly on top of the plant matter. For more information, visit edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_landscapes_and_cold.

— Jeremy Rhoden is the Urban and Residential Horticulture Extension Agent and Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County. For more information, contact the office at 671-8400. The Extension Service is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Decorate for the holidays with fresh greenery from your back yard