But that’s the thing: Decorating your home can get expensive. As a financial writer, I know better than to blow all of my money on home decor. But I also don’t want to fill my house with just flimsy, cheap furniture and cast-off items better left on the curb for the garbage man.

I have to admit that I love all things interior design. I spend my days writing about personal finance, but in my spare time, I read design blogs and magazines in search of house decorating ideas . I prefer HGTV over CNBC. And I would redecorate my home every year if I could afford it.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Decorated My Home Without Spending a Fortune — Here’s How

Click through and learn how to outfit your home without spending a fortune.

Buy Furniture Store Floor Samples

Often, the items that are displayed in furniture stores are samples, and you have to order a new model to be shipped to your home. But stores will sell their samples as they try to clear their showrooms for new furniture and accessory lines. Buying floor samples is a great way to avoid one of the sneaky expenses of renovating your home.

If you don’t mind something that might have some fading or a few nicks, you can save a lot buying floor samples. I recently bought a large armchair and ottoman in great condition from the showroom floor that was marked down to $408.88 from $749.98. Over the years, I’ve saved at least 50 percent on rugs, a sectional sofa and a dining table that were floor samples with a few signs of wear. So, before buying new ask whether a store has any floor models it will sell.

Shop at Consignment Stores

I’ve found plenty of cheap home decor by buying used instead of new at consignment stores. Sometimes it’s OK to buy used instead of new. Typically, these stores sell items that are in good condition for up to 50 percent off their original retail price. I recently bought a table and four chairs for $149 at a consignment store so my kids could have a place to do crafts and homework. The table wasn’t in perfect condition, but I didn’t mind because I was aiming for a rustic look.

In addition to furniture, you’ll likely find art, accessories and lighting at consignment stores. If you have more than one store where you live, shop around because the selection and prices can vary greatly.

Check Out Estate Sales or Auctions

Search online or check your local newspaper for estate sales and auctions in your town, which can be a great way to score cheap home decor. When my husband and I needed to furnish our first home, we attended an auction for a house and its furnishings. We scored a mid-century modern dining table with six chairs, a console and a leather loveseat for about $400.

At another estate sale, I bought a vintage steamer trunk that I use as a coffee table for just $50. You also can bid on items in online estate sales at Everything But The House. Most items purchased on the site can be shipped.

Accept Family Hand-Me-Downs

One of the biggest sources of furniture for my house has been my family. I have accepted tables, beds, dressers, mirrors and other items from my parents with open arms — or, more precisely, with an open trailer or moving truck. You can use hand-me-downs to stock every room in your house.

Most of the things that have been passed onto me have been antiques or decades-old solid wood furniture that would be well above my price range if I were to buy something similar. But I mix the hand-me-downs with new purchases I can afford to achieve a more updated look in my house.

Yes, it’s OK to mix and match styles. You can paint older items to make them look more modern or to better match your style. And you can reupholster that plaid sofa from grandma’s house at a fraction of the cost you’d pay for a new one.

Try Your Hand at DIY

You can upgrade your home decor with DIY projects. Whether it’s adding a fresh coat of paint or making furniture, you can save a lot by doing it on your own. Using step-by-step instructions he found online, my husband made a large farmhouse-style dining table and benches for less than $300 (including the purchase of a sander for about $50). A similar table sold by Pottery Barn costs about $2,000 — and that doesn’t include benches or chairs.

We also recently saved about $5,000 during a home renovation to boost our property value by opting to do the painting ourselves rather than pay our contractor to do it. We spent about $400 on paint for the ceilings, walls and trim in four rooms and spent a few evenings and a weekend doing the work. With an abundance of DIY tutorials online, it’s easy to find ones that will help you execute projects around your house.