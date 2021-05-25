DeDe Porter mural meant to symbolize peace amid year of rampant gun violence

May 25—Rapping about the hardships of Toledo street life was supposed to be artist Jo'Von "DeDe" Porter's ticket out of it, elevating him to fame and fortune with a clothing line and a pending record deal.

Instead, a mural of his profile will now loom over the streets as a reminder of what could have been, but also as a peace offering of what could still be — it's never too late to make a change and put an end to the gun violence plaguing the city.

He was killed March 2 when a bullet family and friends say was never meant for him struck him in the head while he was in the driver seat of his SUV. Police could not confirm the intended target. A suspect has not been named.

"He was supposed to be able to receive an award and say this is where he came from, not this is where he died from," his mother, Abena Rowland, said. "He was pursuing his dreams, not the streets....I want him to be remembered as a positive voice that was crying out in the middle of struggle."

In all, 22 victims have lost their lives to violence this year in acts of anger, jealousy, and retaliation. All but one victim were men, and all but five were Black.

They lived in different parts of the city and some claimed allegiance to rival gangs or were part of some other longstanding feud. Not DeDe Porter, though, his friends and family say.

The 29-year-old was the great unifier.

Liking his music was one of the few things that area rivals seemed to be able to agree on. When he died, even enemies laid down their arms to gather for his funeral and pay respects. It's hoped that his mural serves the same purpose.

"We want people to celebrate what he stood for and for him to be a representation of peace," David Ross with The Arts Commission said.

Mr. Ross found the space for the mural, on the side of Ken's Lounge on Lagrange Street, and artist Deano Davis volunteered his talent.

The mural features a side profile Mr. Porter, similar to the cover art used on his latest CD, which was released a month after his death. His stage name is also written across the side in white, though other artists have been invited to imagine their own tributes within the blank canvases.

"Retaliation is almost like a monster that's never full; he's just going to constantly want more and more," Mr. Davis said, calling for an end to the shootings. "That's why we're doing it on this wall, because these clubs seem to be the center of the violence."

Dozens of shootings have been reported outside of area bars and after-hours clubs this year, including those leading to the city's last three homicide victims: Scotty Slay, 29, Armonte Rodgers, 24, and John Graves, 24.

Mr. Porter's death is also a reminder that you don't have to be directly involved in the area's violence to be killed by it.

Sure, he'd grown up in the streets and had a minor criminal record, but he'd risen above it; he was getting out, his mother said. He was shot the day before he was scheduled to travel to Atlanta to shoot a music video, launch his clothing line, "GRAMS", which stands for Get Rich and Make Sacrifices, and likely sign a recording contract.

"He was rectifying some wrong choices as a kid and putting that into his music," Ms. Rowland, an area minister, said. "He was trying to let the city see unity as a more mature route, through music."

(Warning: This video contains explicit language)

One of the songs on his latest album,"All the Grams and Autographs 3," talked about his knowledge of the street life, where it often feels like the only choice is to kill or be killed and where "snitchin'" to police isn't an option:

"I just lost my brother to some other (expletive). Might not understand me I grew up in this. Basically I'm saying, (expletive), I'm stuck in this. I got homies that have died in this...I hope Lord forgive us we done did some violent (expletive)," he sang.

But that violence only leads to more suffering, he continued.

"Dog just caught a body, he can't even sleep. Mama know he caught it, she can't even eat. (Expletive) be movin' fast, we can't even think..."

But you have to stop and think before you act, he urged.

"Round here they might not wake up before they see their dreams. Before you leave up off that porch, (expletive) ain't what it seems."

It wasn't meant to be autobiographical.

He wasn't claimed to be in a gang or feuding with anyone. His music was just his way of relating to the community and acknowledging their struggle. Somehow, it turned out to be his own ending.

"That song gives me chills," Ms. Rowland said. "To me that was his last message to the city of Toledo."

Unfortunately, Mr. Porter's death hasn't curbed the area's violence. Eleven other victims have followed.

One of them, killed just eight days after Mr. Porter, was innocent bystander John Toyer. The 74-year-old had stopped to gas up his truck at a station on North Detroit Avenue when teen Kevin Taylor, Jr., reportedly started firing at Toledo police officers making a gang-related stop in the parking lot.

Mr. Toyer was the uncle to Mickey Archer's grandchildren. So when Mr. Archer stopped by the mural on Monday and learned of its purpose, he offered Mr. Davis free use of a lift from his tree cutting business.

Anything to help end the violence.

"In order to get something back, you have to give something," Mr. Archer said.

