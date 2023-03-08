Dedham police locate missing girl who didn’t return home from school Tuesday

Police in Dedham have tracked down a girl who was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school Tuesday.

Sarah Chansriharaj, 16, was last seen Tuesday at Dedham High School but she never made it home to her house on Greenhood Street when classes got out for the day, according to the Dedham Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that she had been located, thanking the public for their assistance.

There were no additional details available.

Sarah has been located. Thank you for the assistance. https://t.co/vjL01l6Zgj — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) March 8, 2023

Dedham Police seeking to locate Sarah Chansriharaj, 16, last seen Tuesday at Dedham High. She did not return home after school. 5’2”, 115lbs, brown hair/brown eyes. Last seen wearing baggy gray sweatshirt & gray sweatpants. If seen pls call 911 or Dedham PD at (781) 326-1212. pic.twitter.com/5zMDEhucxL — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW