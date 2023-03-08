Dedham police locate missing girl who didn’t return home from school Tuesday

Frank O'Laughlin
Police in Dedham have tracked down a girl who was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school Tuesday.

Sarah Chansriharaj, 16, was last seen Tuesday at Dedham High School but she never made it home to her house on Greenhood Street when classes got out for the day, according to the Dedham Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that she had been located, thanking the public for their assistance.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

