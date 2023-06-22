Dedham police seek assistance locating missing, endangered woman last seen on Friday

Dedham police are seeking assistance in locating a missing endangered woman.

Alana Marie Peres, 30 is reported missing out of 171 Bridge St.

Peres is described as a Hispanic female, 5′2″, and approximately 300 lbs with Black hair and brown eyes.

Peres was last seen on Friday, June 16 in Needham.

Police are asking anyone who locates her to please check her wellbeing and contact them at 781-751-9300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

