Dedham Police seeking public’s help in finding missing 24-year-old woman

Dedham Police are looking to the public for help in finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Esther Pierre Isaac did not return home to her Dedham home after finishing her shift and leaving work on Thursday, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She works at the Coast Guard Exchange in Boston and takes the MBTA Commuter Rail from Boston to Readville.

Esther Pierre Isaac did not return home to her Dedham home after finishing her shift and leaving work on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, police said.

Pierre Isaac’s phone was last pinging in an area in Manchester, Connecticut, police said.

Police described her as a Black female, standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair with braids and wears glasses. She was last known to be wearing a purple sweater and gray/black pants, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW