Dedham Select Board Member Sarah MacDonald Will Not Run Again

DEDHAM, MA - Two-term Select Board member Sarah MacDonald announced at Thursday's Select Board meeting that she will not run for reelection this spring, citing the adverse political climate she has faced.

In a passionate speech, she talked about how COVID-19 changed the focus of the board's mission. Of equal concern was the divisive political culture she has experienced during the pandemic as a reason for leaving public office.

"I am someone who is motivated by forward movement," she said, "driven by the opportunity to shape and better my community on behalf of all of my neighbors. I believe it’s critical for volunteer public servants like me to encourage residents to envision a future they strive for and then go about reaching it."

While Sarah MacDonald said she is "passionate about progress and possibility," she acknowledged that the emergence of COVID-19 had initially forced the board - and society - into a reactive mode to cope with the challenges of keeping residents safe and healthy as well as a remote environment rather than engaging with residents face to face.

"There have been some silver linings," she continued. "I am incredibly proud to have played a role in creating Dedham’s first resident relief effort—the Dedham COVID-19 Relief Fund—which has helped dozens of residents access food, shelter and other basic needs in this difficult time. We’ve also seen unprecedented and sustained public engagement in all types of virtual meetings and events, an option I will work to ensure lasts well beyond the pandemic."

One negative aspect she mentioned was how the virtual environment and social media have "shifted the civic discourse in our community."

"Whether it’s because we aren’t actually face to face or the declining national political environment has trickled down here, neighbors are choosing sides against neighbors in ways that are not healthy or productive," Sarah MacDonald noted. "Nearly every major issue this board has been asked to lead on has resulted in an 'us versus them' dynamic.

"We as volunteer elected officials are questioned at every turn about our motivations and faced with all flavors of conspiracy theories and unfounded allegations of corruption," she stressed. "We too often are asked to govern by anecdote and emotion rather than data and facts."

She added that "the loudest angriest voices are not the right ones to listen to when thinking about the future of a community as vibrant and dynamic as Dedham."

Sarah MacDonald encouraged all residents to "get involved in a productive manner" as Dedham moves forward with new growth. Recent examples of Dedham's expansion are the creation of the Dedham 2030 master plan, the proposed town green, and the construction of the new public facilities building."

"Sharing your opinions on Facebook isn’t going to help us meet the challenges ahead or prepare us to seize opportunities," she said. "Run for office, join a committee, support a community group that you believe in. Keeping paying attention, holding your government accountable to make sure decisions are made based on what’s right for the town, not what’s being shouted the loudest.

"We cannot go back, even if we wanted to," she acknowledged. "We cannot stop moving forward. Time marches on and Dedham will continue to be shaped by the economic, cultural and political forces that buzz all around us. I believe that there are different and likely more effective ways for me to use my time and energy to work for the change I wish to see in this community, and I look forward to having the time to explore what’s next."

She thanked her colleagues on the board for their support during her tenure.

"I know that that was a very difficult decision for you," said Chair Dimitria Sullivan, "and a very difficult speech to make.

"Your words are very true," she added. "I don't want to speak on behalf of the board right now, but I think that everyone on the board would agree that they ring true for all of us."

"I'm still here for a couple of months to raise some heck," MacDonald replied with a laugh.

Member Dennis Teehan thanked Sarah MacDonald for her "very heartfelt and honest speech" as he acknowledged her dedication.

Long-time Select Board member Jim MacDonald noted that what Sarah MacDonald said was "very difficult."

"We'll save our goodbyes and reminiscing for a few more months, as there is still work to do," he added. "Whether people agree or disagree with you, no one - no one - can question your energy, your thoughtfulness, and your commitment to the community."

Echoing his colleagues, member Kevin Coughlin said he enjoyed working with Sarah MacDonald, both on community efforts before they served together on the board as well as fellow Select Board members.

The entire Select Board meeting can be viewed on this link to Dedham TV.

This article originally appeared on the Dedham Patch