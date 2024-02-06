‘Dedicated and beloved’ K-9 dies in hit-and-run, TN cops say. Search is on for driver

Deputies at a Tennessee sheriff’s office are grieving the loss of a K-9 killed in a hit-and-run.

Shadow, a K-9 with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, was killed when a driver struck the dog Feb. 3 on U.S. Route 70, according to a Feb. 5 news release. Shadow’s death meant the loss of a “dedicated and beloved member” of the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

The driver, who is unknown, continued driving after Shadow was hit, the sheriff’s office said. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

“This devastating incident has left the entire law enforcement community and our local community in mourning,” the sheriff’s office said.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said in the news release that Shadow would be remembered for his “unwavering service” to the community. As a K-9 deputy, Shadow served with “loyalty and distinction,” deputies said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 6.

Shadow helped track drugs, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office in April.

Several Facebook users expressed their condolences for the sheriff’s office, especially the K-9 handlers who worked with Shadow.

“I am so sorry for the department’s and the handler’s loss of such a valuable asset and beloved member of the team,” one commenter wrote. “Having recently lost my pet dog, I can’t begin to imagine the sense of loss you all must feel for such a young, beautiful canine.”

“RIP K9 Shadow. What a beautiful boy. My condolences to the handler, the department and the community for their loss of this K9 Officer,” another user said.

The vehicle was described as a “dark-colored sedan,” deputies said. The sheriff’s office was searching for the suspected driver as of Feb. 5.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run can contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.

Cumberland County is about 75 miles west of Knoxville.

