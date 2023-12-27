'A dedicated leader.' OSU regent, cattle ranching legend Jarold Callahan dies at 69

Jarold Callahan of Edmond, a member of the board of regents that govern Oklahoma State University and four other Oklahoma colleges, died Saturday at age 69, according to a statement from OSU.

Then-Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Callahan to the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges in 2016 and reappointed him in 2018. The board governs OSU along with Langston University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Connors State College.

“Jarold was a fierce advocate for higher education and changed thousands of students’ lives through his leadership on the OSU/A&M Board of Regents,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said. “From his years as a faculty member to his decades of dedication to the agriculture industry, Jarold lived by the Cowboy Code and always worked to do what was right – even if it wasn’t easy. He lived a life of character and inspired all of us who knew and had the honor of working with him.”

Callahan served as the chair of the regents for a year, starting on July 1, 2022.

“The passing of OSU/A&M Regent Jarold Callahan profoundly saddens us,” the regents’ board said in a statement. “Regent Callahan has served on the board since his appointment in 2016 with unwavering dedication, carrying out his responsibilities professionally and thoughtfully. His extensive knowledge of higher education from his service as a faculty member at NEO and OSU and his expertise in agriculture was a true asset to his role as a regent. His strong commitment to advancing agricultural knowledge and making an impact in our state will be remembered and cherished. Regent Callahan’s legacy of service and his contributions to advancing the mission of each university and college governed by the OSU/A&M Board will continue to inspire and benefit future generations.”

Callahan spent the past 27 years as the president of Express Ranches in Yukon, working alongside the owner, Bob Funk Sr., the founder of Express Personnel Services. Express Ranches is considered one of the world’s largest purebred cattle and commercial ranching operations and Callahan served on multiple boards in the cattle ranching industry. He also was owner and operator of Callahan Cattle Company, which has operations in Oklahoma, Blaine and Craig counties.

Earlier this year, Callahan was selected as a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club, considered one of the highest honors in the livestock industry.

“Jarold was not only a dedicated leader but also a cherished friend of our family,” Funk said. “His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment and passion for our ranching business played a pivotal role in its success and growth. Under his guidance, we have achieved significant milestones, and his legacy will continue to inspire us in the years to come.”

According to his published obituary, Callahan grew up on a family farm northwest of Welch, in far northeastern Oklahoma. He earned an associate’s degree from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 1974, a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from Oklahoma State in 1976 and received a master’s degree in Agriculture (Animal Science) from the University of Arkansas in 1980.

From 1976 to 1982, Callahan coached NEO’s livestock judging team and he also served as the chairman of the two-year college’s agriculture division. At OSU, he coached the livestock judging team from 1982 to 1991 and served as an instructor before being promoted in 1990 to assistant professor.

He worked as the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association’s executive vice president from 1991 to 1996 before joining Express Ranches in 1996.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint a person to fill the vacancy on the regents’ board. Callahan’s term runs until 2026.

Visitation Dec. 27

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home Chapel in Vinita. A memorial service will be held this Friday at 10 a.m. at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

