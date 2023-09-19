'Dedicated his life to public service.' Framingham chief named to police reform board

FRAMINGHAM — Police Chief Lester Baker has been appointed to the state agency that helps investigate police misconduct complaints and certify officers.

Last month, Gov. Maura Healey named Baker to the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission. He replaces recently retired Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn.

"I am proud to appoint Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker to the POST Commission,” Healey said in a statement. “He has dedicated his life to public service and public safety, and has prioritized public engagement, training, diversion and giving back to the community he serves.”

The POST Commission was created in 2020 as part of a new state law passed in response to calls for police reform.

Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker addresses cadets on the first day of the annual Framingham Youth Police Academy, at Loring Arena in late July. Gov. Maura Healey has appointed Baker to serve on the state Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

'All about transparency': POST Commission collects misconduct data from each Mass. police department

The POST Commission oversees certification and decertification of Massachusetts police officers. It also investigates police misconduct complaints and oversees training for police officers statewide.

The panel is comprised of nine members — three appointed by the governor, three appointed by the attorney general and three joint appointments by the governor and attorney general. Baker is one of three governor’s appointments.

POST Commission meets monthly to discuss discipline, certification

The POST Commission meets monthly. During meetings, commission members will discuss disciplinary records, certification updates and offer guidance to agencies regarding the certification process and other enforcement actions.

Baker, in a statement, said he is looking forward to the opportunity to work with the commission.

Facing criminal charges: POST Commission suspends officers in Hudson, Mendon

“I am honored to have been appointed to the POST Commission,” he said. "And I would like to thank Governor Maura Healey for offering me this opportunity. I look forward to working with the POST Commission and to building upon the work that Police Chief Michael Wynn accomplished during his time on the board.”

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker added to POST Commission