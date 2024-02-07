‘Dedicated’ school resource officer dies in crash, NC cops say. ‘Kind, wonderful man’

A beloved law enforcement officer of more than 20 years died in a car crash, North Carolina officials said.

Deputies arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Lillington on Feb. 6, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats on Facebook. While first responders assessed the damage, they found fellow deputy Chris Johnson was involved in the wreck, the sheriff said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, Coats said. Two other people involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred while Johnson was driving home from work as a school resource officer, according to a GoFundMe.

Johnson worked as an SRO at Highland Middle School in Sanford, according to a Feb. 7 Harnett County news release. He also had served as a deputy at the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office for about 16 months, the county said.

His “dedicated service” to the schools in Harnett County made an impact on many, Coats said.

The loss of Johnson “deeply saddened” those at Harnett County Schools, according to the school system’s statement on Facebook. As a way to help students and staff mourning his loss, grief counselors were made available at Highland Middle School, the school system said.

Several people in the comments expressed their condolences for Johnson’s family and recalled their own memories with the SRO.

“I drop a friend’s little off when they’ve missed the bus. He was there at the door every morning opening it for the kids and greeting them with a smile,” a commenter wrote. “I did not know him but I know he had a kind heart and I’m sure his death will affect the community terribly.”

“Thank you for always being there with a smile and a laugh and for making my daughter and I feel safe. I will miss you greatly,” another user said.

Another school in the area, South Harnett Elementary School, said in a statement that staff were “lucky” to have the deputy come in as a school resource officer a few times over the years.

“He was such a kind, wonderful man and he will be greatly missed,” the school said on Facebook.

Before working in Harnett County, Johnson worked at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years and at the Dunn Police Department for nine years, according to the county.

“He was a professional law enforcement veteran who was well respected by his colleagues in the profession and in his community,” Coats said in his statement.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Johnson was a father to four children and was married, according to the GoFundMe.

The crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to Coats.

Lillington is about 30 miles north of Fayetteville.

