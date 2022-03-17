DEDUCED RECKONING: Regard most TV pundits as entertainers, not professional investors

Joan Lappin
Joan Lappin

Today I am going to vent about all the drivel that is shoveled in your direction if you watch the financial news that emanates from CNBC every weekday the markets are open. Most of the people who moderate the shows have never managed a portfolio for other people in their lives. They are entertainers, not professional investors and you should regard them as such.

On the shows with real managers, some who are featured are short-term traders who may actually be trading while you are watching them tout their positions on air and are likely to close out their positions by Friday. Some are arrogant when challenged about what they are touting but they are rarely ever called to task when they render bad advice. On New Year’s eve, Josh Brown was busy buying Roblox at 102. Now just three months later, it has fallen to 37. No apologies.

Jim Cramer gets the most airtime. There are professional investors who short anything he recommends and have done so for years. He was once a portfolio manager but Barron’s studied his record years ago and found it lacking. Yet, he sells a lot of books and now has an “investment club.”

That said, I have two favorites who I think convey really solid observations. Steve Liesman is CNBC’s Senior Economist. He has won an Emmy for his coverage of the U.S. financial crisis and a Pulitzer Prize when he was writing for the Wall Street Journal in 1999 covering the Russian financial crisis. With little drama, he cuts to the chase on interpretation of Fed moves, employment reports, and other economic developments. Liesman is the real deal and is worth your attention.

Bob Pisani has been a CNBC reporter since 1990. He has particular skill in his four-minute "Trader Talk" segments in describing important market developments succinctly. On Monday, March 14, he charted weekly efforts by traders to “buy the dips” since the first of the year, so far to absolutely no avail. He showed the downward trend of all the major averages year to date with periodic and short-lived sucker rallies that got people to jump in after a particularly bad three or four days. We already know that more than half of the stocks in the S&P 500 have lost more than 40% of their value from their recent highs. He pointed out that markets have still not crushed fear of missing out on some gigantic rally just around the corner.

Pisani also observed that, just now, nobody has a clue what the markets are going to do in the short term. You already know the laundry list of challenges: Ukraine, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and stopping its money pumping this week, inflation zooming, fear of recession and consumer sentiment sinking. The result: everyone is now a chartist, using some iteration of technical analysis to decide what to do. That makes everyone a momentum investor chasing what seems to be working.

Lately, to me, that means chasing red-hot commodities, a very risky class of investments brokers do not typically use for their clients. For example, some who shunned oil investments for years have recently raced into that sector, skipping stocks and going right for oil contracts. That caused oil to spike in recent days to a 14-year high of more than $139 as analysts were warning that prices could surge to $180-$200.

However, you had to be super-fast because in just a few days, oil entered a bear market with a 30% plunge in Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate prices. If your portfolio is sagging, that is not the way to boost it.

Joan Lappin CFA has been called an “investment guru” by Business Week and a “top manager” by the Wall Street Journal. The Sarasota resident founded Gramercy Capital Management, a registered investment adviser, in 1986. Email JLappincfa@gmail.com. Follow her on twitter: @joanlappin. Her past columns appear at heraldtribune.com/business/columns.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: JOAN LAPPIN: Some pundits are entertainers, not professional investors

