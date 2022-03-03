DEDUCED RECKONING: This stock market correction has unfinished business

Joan Lappin

It’s been about a year since I began to call your attention to the fact that 94% of stocks, no matter which index they are part of, were trading above their 200-day moving averages. That is an extreme level that clearly indicated a top with everything picked over and no values left to buy. Those over-owned big cap tech companies had an outsized impact on the indices and dragged them ever higher as the year progressed.

It took a year for the beloved big tech stocks to take it on the chin and start to stall out, just like turning a big battleship. Amazon, Apple, Google (Alphabet) and Microsoft are juggernauts that generate vast amounts of cash. However, recently we have seen Facebook drop from 384 to 203 and Netflix falter from 701 in November to 386 now. Both these stocks have broken stock chart patterns now that will need a long time to heal.

I spoke this week with Richard Eakle, the retired former chief technical analyst at Morgan Stanley who quite agrees with Mike Wilson, who holds that job now. Wilson has been predicting a market decline of 20% for months except when he waffled briefly during the rally in December and doubted his own predictions. Wilson is back to believing them again.

Eakle agrees that we are only halfway through the ultimate 20% correction we are likely to see before this decline is truly over. He observes that no matter how many nasty days we have in a given week, we still haven’t crushed the “buy the dip” mentality that must be broken to truly put in a bottom. Eakle is hopeful that this unwinding of market excesses will come to a head within the next 6-8 weeks.

He points out that several measures show that investors refuse to acknowledge that the markets are in trouble. The VIX Volatility Index is now 31 vs. benign readings in the mid-teens during most of 2021. It should spike above 40 if this were truly some sort of bottom with panic in the streets. The Market Vane measure of bullish investors is steadfastly above 60%, and the Consensus number is a similar 58%. Neither show any sign of vast market capitulation such as we saw in March 2020 when those readings were below 20%.

Eakle observes that last week 1,648 stocks made new lows on the NASDAQ and 947 scored new lows on the NYSE. If you have passed the bottom, the new low list doesn’t keep expanding, yet it is. He cites FB and NFLX as two stocks that are making steps downward as more sellers appear. He is beginning to see similar chart patterns for many companies to those that prevailed in the 1999-2000 period as the Tech Bubble collapsed. Many stocks then were like the Cathie Wood specials of today featuring zero earnings but great stories. He believes many of Wood’s broken stocks will never recover and will ultimately go broke or vanish through acquisition at bargain basement prices, as happened 20 years ago.

As for Crypto, Eakle agrees with me that it has no value other than to drug dealers, human traffickers, tax evaders or autocrats who are trying to avoid the global banking system to transfer funds among themselves. As Putin invades Ukraine this week, crypto currencies are spiking higher, demonstrating its value to people engaged in illicit trade of one sort or another, like funding a war. Keep preparing your shopping list but for now, don’t buy yet.

