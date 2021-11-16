Dee Ann Warner still missing after law enforcement searches her Franklin Township home

Caution tape is pictured Tuesday across the front of Dee Ann Warner's property on Munger Road in Franklin Township. Law enforcement officials on Tuesday continued a search of Warner's home and surrounding property in an attempt to determine the whereabouts of the missing woman.

FRANKLIN TWP. — Dee Ann Warner is still missing.

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday completed a search that began Monday at the home and farm of the Franklin Township woman who has been missing since late April.

Lenawee County sheriff’s deputies were joined at Warner’s home at the corner of Munger Road and Carson Highway by personnel from the FBI; Michigan State Police; Michigan Department of Natural Resources; Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, K-9 One, a volunteer group of dog handlers from the Flint area who do search-and-rescue work; and Consumers Energy.

Dee Warner, 52, of Tecumseh has been missing since the morning hours of April 25. Anyone with information that may be helpful in locating Warner is asked to contact Detective Kevin Greca at the sheriff’s office by calling 517-263-5364.

Bevier announced the results of the search Tuesday afternoon.

"The extensive search utilizing a vast number of personnel, canines and ground sonar did not locate Dee Warner," he said in a news release.

"Investigators will be evaluating information that was obtained during this search and the investigation is ongoing," the release said.

Investigators were at the Warner home until about 7 p.m. Monday and resumed the search at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Bevier said in an interview.

This week’s search was not based on new tips about what might have happened to Warner, 52, but is “a culmination of all the information that we’ve gotten during the investigation throughout the summer,” Bevier said. “We had a lot of search warrants that we executed and we thought it was prudent at this point to do our search.”

He said the time was right to do this search now, before the weather gets colder and winter moves in.

Consumers Energy was asked to help out by using ground sonar equipment that the utility company uses in its work to detect underground objects, Bevier said.

At one point Monday, an excavator was seen digging a hole in a farm field on the Warner property. Bevier said that was because of an “anomaly” detected in the ground, but nothing of interest was found in that spot, he said.

Warner was last seen at her residence on the evening of April 24 and the early morning hours of April 25, Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County said when the organization first sought tips about Warner’s whereabouts in early May.

