Dee Jennings, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Black Chamber of Commerce, has died

Devoyd “Dee” Jennings, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, died Saturday, according to an announcement from the chamber.

The chamber said the best way to honor Jennings would be to continue the work he did.

“He will be missed immensely but in the true spirit of who Dee was, he would want us to move forward to maintain, protect and grow the legacy that he spent his life building,” Sultan Cole, chairman of the chamber, wrote in the announcement.

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said on Instagram Jennings was an advocate, a champion of small business and a voice for the community.

“The impact that Dee has had throughout his decades of leadership should be celebrated and remembered,” the Hispanic chamber posted. “He often spoke of his Butler Place beginnings, an ode to all who began from humble beginnings and strived to new levels of success.”

He was a pillar in the community, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said on Twitter.

“A true friend and inspiration to so many, including my own family,” Parker wrote. “Dee leaves behind a remarkable legacy because of his devotion to this community and willingness to continually lead and make all of us better.”