DEED seeks applications for Child Care Economic Development grants

Feb. 9—BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is seeking proposals from qualified organizations, including public entities, tribal nations, community service agencies or nonprofits to expand access to child care and meet the needs of working families.

This round of Child Care Economic Development grants will be the largest so far at $6.2 million, a release said. Grants will be available up to $600,000, which DEED expects to deliver to dozens of communities across Minnesota, impacting thousands of the new child care slots in communities in which access is needed most.

"Affordable, accessible child care allows Minnesotans to work and allows our economy to thrive," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in the release. "With the largest-ever round of child care grants, we're ramping up our efforts to increase child care slots and invest in our child care providers and middle class families across the state."

Greater Bemidji and the Northwest Minnesota Foundation previously received funding from DEED's child care grants in 2022.

Eligible use of grant funds includes child care business start-ups or expansion; training; facility modifications; direct subsidies or incentives to retain employees, or improvements required for licensing; and assistance with licensing and other regulatory requirements.

The deadline to submit proposals is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12. Applicants should email their proposals to

CCED.DEED@state.mn.us

with the subject line "CCED24 — (Organization Name)." The proposal must be in a single PDF file that does not exceed 25 megabytes in file size.

Submissions should avoid using a large number of image files, photos and scanned documents in the proposal document as that greatly increases the file size. This does not include any required financial documents which should be submitted as a separate document.

For more information or to view the application for this round of Child Care Economic Development grants, visit

mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/child-care/.

With questions, email

CCED.DEED@state.mn.us.

Questions must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.