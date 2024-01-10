Deegan launches online system to shorten permit processing time for Jacksonville developments

A “game-changing” new processing system could help cut time for contractors and residents seeking city permits, Mayor Donna Deegan announced Wednesday.

Deegan, as well as a number of City Council candidates, campaigned on the mission to help the city’s permitting process, as it has drawn criticism in recent years for taking too long to process applications.

To help remedy the issues, Deegan’s new initiative “JaxEPICS,” for enterprise permitting, inspections and compliance system, will allow people to submit forms, track the city process and receive notifications when something is needed.

As I’ve met with small business owners during my campaign for mayor and since I’ve entered office, I’ve heard one thing over and over: it takes way too long to get a permit in Jacksonville. I am proud to announce we are taking a big step towards streamlining the permitting… pic.twitter.com/Wq7jRX055j — Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) January 10, 2024

The system is meant to help businesses save time in the short term – and for the city to spot and fix other issues in the long term.

“Time is money in business, and the truth is those delays have real life impacts on small businesses, who drive most of our local economy,” Deegan said at the announcement Wednesday. “Whether it is the opening of a new restaurant or the construction of an affordable housing complex, a lot can change when projects are delayed for months or even years.”

The system, built by the city’s in-house team, is one part of how Deegan wants to strengthen the process. She also announced a contract with an engineering company that will provide four reviewers to help with overflow. Her office has also requested funding from City Council for ten new staff positions split between the development services division and the building inspection division.

The goal, Josh Gideon from the Building Inspection Division said, will be to lower processing time from 30 business days to 20 for commercial permits and from 25-30 business days to 15 for residential.

More: Youth, health and housing drive priorities in Mayor Deegan's latest budget request

More: Mayor Donna Deegan makes first $1.75 billion budget proposal

City Council President Ron Salem said incoming members asked him to have a special committee on permitting to find ways to address the problem, but he waited to see the mayor’s plan in action.

“I'm excited about the process,” Salem said. “I'm excited about the timelines, and we will work with the mayor on those budget requests to try to get this moving in the right direction.”

The Building Inspection Division sought input from local contractors early last year when working on a new system, Gideon said, as "they're our customer in the end." The Northeast Florida Builder's Association will host trainings to help their members adjust to it, Gideon said.

Contractors and residents can search permits through the new system on jaxepics.coj.net.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Mayor Donna Deegan unrolls JaxEPICS for Jacksonville permit processing