Deegan reappoints Keith Powers as JFRD fire chief, creates leadership pipeline for succession

Keith Powers will continue as Jacksonville Fire Department director and fire chief, Mayor Donna Deegan announced Thursday.

Deegan also announced a slew of other JFRD appointments, along with a new leadership development program to help build a succession pipeline for top positions.

“We have an excellent leadership team right now,” Deegan said. “Let them help us train the next generation of leaders for our department. I think that’s a win-win for all of us.”

The new leadership appointments bring JFRD closer to representing the demographics of the city, Deegan said, with 38% Black, 6% Asian, 6% Hispanic and 50% white leaders.

The leadership pipeline program will be implemented across city offices, Deegan said, and will help bring more diverse candidates up the career ladder across the city by providing mentor and training opportunities.

Powers will continue as chief for an undetermined amount of time, but the program will help others learn from his leadership to replace him sometime within the remainder of Deegan’s term, she said.

Powers joined the JFRD in 1996 after working in Nassau County. He worked as captain of JFRD’s tactical support facility from 2013 to 2015 and became division chief of operations in 2015.

Mayor Lenny Curry appointed Powers as interim fire chief in 2019 after then-Chief Kurtis Wilson retired.

“This department changed my life,” Powers said at Thursday’s announcement.

