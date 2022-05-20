Deemed a child rapist for 36 years, a Jacksonville man is absolved in a case of mistaken identity

Edward Taylor and Stephanie Love embrace at Friday's court proceeding vacating Taylor's 1987 rape conviction. Love was a 4-year-old sexual assault victim who had mistakenly identified Taylor in the case.

He was convicted in the 1986 rape of a child, despite repeated protests that he had not touched the 4-year-old girl.

Edward Clayton Taylor spent the next 32 years in prison, his appeals all denied. Until now.

With the tap of a gavel, the Jacksonville man's criminal past was erased Friday morning, as well as his sexual offender status, after that now-grown little girl said she misidentified Taylor.

For Taylor, now 57 and paroled since 2019 in part due to Stephanie McIntyre Love's testimony of her misidentification, the granting of his motion for post-conviction relief absolves him after all these years. Love agreed to allow her name to be used to help tell her and Taylor's story.

Clifford Williams: Lawmakers back compensation for ‘wronged’ Jacksonville man

Dennis Perry: Georgia man convicted of murder to be released from prison after 20 years following discovery of new evidence

It was a case of a molested child, a neighbor and a friend's family members. The girl was shown a photo spread that included Taylor but not one of his brothers who also lived next door — and who would later be deemed the actual perpetrator. The victim, an overwhelmed and confused child, was forced to testify in the trial.

The Innocence Project, a nonprofit for criminal justice reform, began investigating Edwards' case in 2016, finding strong evidence that would later be backed by Love recanting her testimony.

Jacksonville.com and The Florida Times-Union will provide all the details as the full story develops.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville man is absolved. He was deemed a child rapist for decades