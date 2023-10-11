Deep discount offer back for October admission at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Brevard County residents can save big this month on daily admission tickets to The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with the annual return of the Salute to Brevard offer.

The offer features a 67% discount on daily admission for Brevard County residents — $19 for adults and $14 for children ages 3 – 11 (plus tax) for up to six guests — with proof of residency. Residents can take advantage of the discounted rates from October 16 to October 29. Regular one-day ticket costs are $75 for an adult, and $65 for children ages 3-11.

Guest are asked to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items, baby formula and food, and hygiene products for donation to the Sharing Center of Central Brevard but are not required to do so to get the discounted ticket prices.

“This year marks the 24th year we have hosted Salute to Brevard at the visitor complex,” Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said in a release. “This event is an ideal way to thank our neighbors for supporting the visitor complex with a special discounted admission while also helping an invaluable community partner collect donations to further their mission to help those in need."

Purchasing a discounted daily admission ticket grants all guests access to every exhibit, including Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Apollo/Saturn V Center, and Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex. Daily admission also grants access to the Taste of Space: Fall Bites! event, which runs through November 5.

Only the ticket purchaser is required to be a Brevard County resident, but all tickets must be purchased on-site on the day of entry. More information is available on the visitor complex's website.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Salute to Brevard discounts back for October at KSC Visitor Complex