Deep freeze continues with 68 million Americans under winter weather advisory

More cold temperatures, ice and snow will descend across the U.S. ahead of another Arctic blast later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread wind chill warnings were in place through Wednesday morning in the Midwest and South, where wind chills are expected to plummet below 0 again.

Hard freeze warnings are also in place for parts of South, especially along the Gulf Coast as the weather could damage water pipes and sensitive vegetation. A momentary relief from frigid air will bring temperatures closer to winter-time averages. Parts of southern Texas and eastward are forecasted to experience a "true warm" with highs in the 60s and 70s, the weather service reported.

Relief will be short-lived as for some as another arctic blast will cause cold temperatures across the northern and central Plains by Thursday.

Kelsey Murray of Worcester walks her dog Beau as Tuesday's storm ramps up around noon in Worcester, Mass.

Severe weather led to school shutdowns and chaotic travel condition on Tuesday as arctic air from Canada brought subfreezing temperatures to three-fourths of the nation. About 68 million Americans were under a winter weather advisory and snow droughts ended in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. after two years.

About 4 inches of snow fell in the Washington, D.C., area, closing many businesses, offices and schools. The snow was finished, but the deep freeze was just beginning − the temperature wasn’t forecast to rise above freezing until Thursday. By Friday another system could mean another deep freeze lasting through the weekend.

What are the coldest cities in the U.S.? Cold front gripping nation sends temps plummeting

Oregon homes lose power in storms

While the vast majority of Americans grappling with freezing temperatures could find comfort inside heated homes and businesses, more than 50,000 were experiencing power outages Tuesday evening in Oregon, where half of a reported 14 deaths attributed to the arctic blast have occurred.

The Pacific Northwest in general was bracing for freezing rain and ice, but western Oregon was expecting the worst of it as the state's three largest cities − Portland, Salem and Eugene – were forecast to get up to half an inch of ice through early Wednesday before a reprieve later in the day.

Many of their residents will have to brave the frigid weather without heat after power in some areas was knocked out by a weekend storm and the harsh weather hindered restoration efforts. Though smaller blackouts have hit other parts of the country, no other state has as many as 10,000 electric customers in the dark, according to poweroutage.us.

Oregon weather map

Developments:

∎ Among the 14 deaths linked to the weather over the last few days, five people in Oregon died of hypothermia and two were killed by falling trees. A snowmobiler was hit by a truck in Utah, a skier was killed by an avalanche in Wyoming and three people died of suspected hypothermia in Wisconsin. In New Jersey's slippery Garden State Parkway, two people died Tuesday when their SUV collided with a snowplow.

∎ More than 10,500 flights had been delayed or canceled as of 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. More than 36,000 such disruptions were reported Saturday through Monday, a high-travel weekend because of the Martin Luther King holiday.

∎ Classes were canceled for millions of students, including Portland, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Dallas and Baltimore. Many schools already canceled classes for Wednesday, as well.

∎ Authorities in Texas and the Tennessee Valley area asked residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use to avoid blackouts caused by high demand.

∎ In Kentucky, Powell County Search and Rescue led a team that extricated four hikers trapped in the Red River Gorge, calling it "one of the most dangerous rescues ever attempted in the Gorge."

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm, deep freeze descends across US ahead of arctic air blast